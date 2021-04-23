GoldandBlack - Weekend Simulcast: Purdue legends celebrate Keyes' life

Weekend Simulcast: Purdue legends celebrate Keyes' life
In today's GoldandBlack.com Weekend Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — some of the biggest names in Purdue football annals share their stories, thoughts and memories about the legendary Leroy Keyes. Included in this 70-minute simulcast are:
Mike Alstott
Akin Ayodele
Jim Bonk
Coach JIm Colletto
Rosevelt Colvin
Marion Griffin
Don Kiepert
Mike Phipps
Perry Williams
The football connections on our guest list are these: Keyes' was Alstott's position coach during Alstott's senior season (1995). Colletto, who was Purdue's head coach from 1991-96, hired Keyes as the position coach. Colvin, who was recruited by Colletto spent his freshman and sophomore seasons with Keyes on the sidelines. Colvin and Ayodele developed life-long friendships with Keyes grown from Keyes' mentorship during Colvin and Ayodele's playing days. Jim Bonk was an offensive lineman and blocked for Keyes in 1966 and '67, Kiepert and Phipps were the quarterbacks in Keyes junior and senior seasons (1967-68), Griffin was the tight end and Williams was Keyes' backfield mate.
But as you will discover when watching or listening to this Simulcast, football was just part of the story of the ties Keyes built with these former Boilermaker players.
