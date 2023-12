The NCAA Transfer Portal has officially opened for the 2023-2024 cycle and all hell has broken loose across college football. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are poised to get in on the action in the near future after a busy week of portal offers and upcoming visit.

Boiler Upload's "Weekly Upload" consists of Purdue's transfer portal big board, a trio of official visits set for this weekend and an update on several top targets for the Boilermakers.