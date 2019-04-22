Weekly Word: Basketball recruiting, the spring evaluation period and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
On Recruiting: I can tell you this, based off a couple weeks now of covering the vile and corrupt and soul-less moral vacuum that is grassroots basketball — I kid, I kid, and more on that later — that Purdue is hot.
What that means, I don't know, but I don't know if Purdue in my frame of reference has entered a spring in better shape with the players it really wants than now. A lot goes into that. Beyond just basketball, Purdue is transforming itself as a brand and an athletic department as a whole, the Boilermakers have had a great deal of success, the basketball program is as well supported as it's ever been and Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline just gave Purdue a hell of a dose of cachet in March.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news