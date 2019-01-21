Ticker
Weekly Word: Purdue vs. IU, Drew Brees and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.

Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)

Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.

USA Today Sports

Compare and Contrast: Following his team's decisive 15-point win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon, Purdue's eighth win in nine tries against its arch-rival, Matt Painter got to talking about the differences between his program and the one it's dominated the past several years.

It wasn't a surprising topic that came up, not in this state, one where making sense of Indiana's problems when it has problems is always just as big a story as Purdue's success, if not bigger.

