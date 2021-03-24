GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: A debt of gratitude, the Big Ten's collapse and more

Barring one final, and extraordinary, COVID Apocalypse, the NCAA Tournament will run its course, and every corner of the college sports world will breath a Nor'easter of a sigh of relief, because this was what it was all about.

This enormous endeavor of playing one of the biggest events in sports, based in one city, during a global health crisis will have been pulled off and an extinction event for countless NCAA athletic departments averted.

Hooray, right? I guess that depends on your ethical view of all this, but casting that aside for a moment, this represents victory.

That sweet, sweet TV revenue was salvaged and for the NCAA it was business as usual when it came to monetizing every shred of its teams', coaches' and players' beings, right down to the Matt Painter-and-Jaden Ivey press conference video I inadvertently attached advertising to on Friday night. That got shut down before I even completed the 60-minute drive back to West Lafayette, the rights having been sold to some third party who's now entitled to the 22 bucks that video will probably earn on YouTube.