Our business — and our weird industry, really — has been built around covering a robust and eventful college football recruiting cycle, the ultimate long-and-winding road from Point A to Point B, covering the stories of dozens of players and all the sometimes-petty drama that comes with them.

Love it or hate it, it's always been a hell of a show.

That show has changed so much over the years, and now may never be the same, a looming reverberation of the transfer portal aftermath to come.

The days of the 25-man high school recruiting class may be going the way of disco and Tab and the June official visit — the biggest thing since Crystal Pepsi just 24 months or so ago — may already have had its moment in the sun.

Look no further than Purdue for a glowing example of what may be the new normal in college football.