Laying it all out: So, if you're a Purdue partisan pushed to your breaking point by this weekend's news about Louisville firing Bobby Petrino and all it's long been suspected to mean for the Boilermaker football program, you probably scraped a layer of enamel of your teeth with every "right now" Jeff Brohm uttered in his responses to questions about the vacancy at his alma mater.

And you were probably right to.

There's a language coaches speak in situations like this, and Purdue's coach seemed fluent in it about 24 hours after Louisville fired Petrino and set out on the most overtly targeted of overtly targeted searches.

We all know that when coaches say "right now" in this context, what they are doing is crystalizing the moment, so they can then usher it right on by. It's coachspeak's great Battle of the Tenses.