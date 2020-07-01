GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Basketball recruiting questions, COVID and more

So here's a question: As it's been much-discussed what the NCAA ought to do about the football signing periods amidst the havoc COVID-19 has brought on that front, what about the basketball signing periods?

It's been suggested the NCAA should do away with this year's early signing period for football, since official visits have yet to commence for this cycle, throwing the whole damn thing off. That's a flawed solution, but I say that knowing there are no flawless solutions.

But when you look at the reasons why you'd think the holiday-season signing period for football should be deep-sixed, then all those reasons apply to basketball, also, and then some.