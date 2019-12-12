News More News
Weekly Word: Big hires, free agency and more

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has a crucial hire to make in coming weeks. (Getty Images)

PURDUE'S PIVOTAL HIRE

Purdue's an offensive football program. That's its history, and for as long as Jeff Brohm sits in its big chair, that's what it'll be known for.

Now, Brohm's most important hire since he assembled his first staff lies on defense, as he must find a new defensive coordinator to replace the ousted Nick Holt.

Maybe offense should guide the defensive coordinator hire.

