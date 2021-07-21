Weekly Word: Big Ten media day, Jaden Ivey's impact and more

Thursday and Friday, Big Ten football coaches and players may for a few hours miss COVID-19's salad days, as they're made to once again be in the physical presence of sportswriters.

That's right: Big Ten media day.

Where did the summer go? Or so a coach or two will ask rhetorically to a polite chuckle from a room full of laptops and Twitter modules and the writers they brought along with them.

Here's hoping a few minutes are set aside to talk about football, though I understand the importance of discussing all the seismic issues college football is facing these days, with NIL, an expanded Playoff, willy-nilly transfers and the like.

Oh, and a pandemic that's not quite over, and the fine line between requiring vaccination (a no-no) and, um, strongly encouraging vaccination.

Anyway, it's storyline season for every college football team in the country, with the season right around the corner. It'll be here before you know it. Wow, where did the summer go?