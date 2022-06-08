Weekly Word: In-state recruiting, the 2023 hoops class and more

This being June, the college football recruiting cycle's new epicenter, it occurs to me that Purdue may be set up especially well this year recruiting its home state, with some advantages and positive trends in Indiana.

For one thing, and most obvious, is the fact that IU cratered last season, pretty much a worst-case-scenario season, while Purdue enjoyed close to a best-case sort of season, not only with nine wins, but a couple of a real attention-grabbers — Iowa, Michigan State, Tennessee — among them.

Second, Purdue just put two in-state players in the first three rounds of the NFL draft, the basis of its message about developing Indiana players. That Purdue just signed freshman blue-chippers Brady Allen and Joe Strickland adds a layer of cachet here, too.