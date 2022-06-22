 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Caleb Swanigan's legacy, Jaden Ivey's promise and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-22 16:05:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Weekly Word: Caleb Swanigan's legacy, Jaden Ivey's promise and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

The late Caleb Swanigan
The late Caleb Swanigan (Tom Campbell)

THE CALEB SWANIGAN LEGACY

When it comes to describing greatness, hyperbole comes easy.

With that in mind, I'm quite confident saying that I don't think I'll ever see anything like Caleb Swanigan ever again. That's my feeling at least as the former Purdue All-American is soon laid to rest at the age of just 25.

Swanigan wasn't at Purdue very long, but the legacy he left is rich.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}