Weekly Word: Caleb Swanigan's legacy, Jaden Ivey's promise and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
THE CALEB SWANIGAN LEGACY
When it comes to describing greatness, hyperbole comes easy.
With that in mind, I'm quite confident saying that I don't think I'll ever see anything like Caleb Swanigan ever again. That's my feeling at least as the former Purdue All-American is soon laid to rest at the age of just 25.
Swanigan wasn't at Purdue very long, but the legacy he left is rich.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news