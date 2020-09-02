GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Communication breakdown, the next move and more

Let me preface this with all the requisite qualifiers. I am as tired of writing about COVID-19 as you are of reading about it, and now I am as tired of writing about the Big Ten's woebegone postponement of its season as you are of reading about it. I'm sorry, sorry all this happening, and that you keep getting beat over the head with these topics, time and again.

But this has been a profoundly complex topic for which easy answers have been few and far between.

But this part, the part I'm about to write about, this part was easy.

That night, that night that the postponement decision passed by an 11-3 margin among the conference's 14 university presidents, that shouldn't have been the end of it all.

I'm not second-guessing the Big Ten on its decision to postpone, but rather the apparent fly-by-night nature of the actual execution of it.