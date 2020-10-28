GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: COVID Chaos, Purdue's defense and more

This undertaking, this endeavor to play college football in a pandemic, it was never going to be easy, and it was never going to be a straight Iine, not for the Big Ten, not for anyone.

After just one week of games, the Big Ten's day of reckoning is here.

After this week's flurry of positive COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin's game vs. Nebraska this weekend is no more, already taking a bite from the Big Ten West's eventual standings as the Big Ten had tried in vain to play nine games in nine weeks. That's not happening.

The Badgers are now holed up for "at least seven days," which begs the question of what becomes of Purdue's game in Madison in two weeks. Assuming the Badgers' quarantine clock started today, then they don't return to the practice field until the middle of next week.

At best.