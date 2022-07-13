Weekly Word: David Jenkins Jr., Purdue recruiting and more

I have no idea what kind of season David Jenkins Jr. will have at Purdue this year in his one and only season in the program, but adding some shot-making and physical toughness to this roster sure wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

And he's important no matter what.

If nothing else, I'll say this as a first impression of Purdue's long-awaited transfer addition: His personality might matter for this group.

Again, I have no idea how things play out on the court here, but Jenkins strikes me as a really charismatic and extroverted young man, one of those dudes who just has a positive energy about him, and when you take into account the value of life experience, well, there's that too. This is the sort of stuff that can make a player a really positive addition even if it's just for a year.