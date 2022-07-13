Weekly Word: David Jenkins Jr., Purdue recruiting and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
A POSITIVE ADDITION
I have no idea what kind of season David Jenkins Jr. will have at Purdue this year in his one and only season in the program, but adding some shot-making and physical toughness to this roster sure wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.
And he's important no matter what.
If nothing else, I'll say this as a first impression of Purdue's long-awaited transfer addition: His personality might matter for this group.
Again, I have no idea how things play out on the court here, but Jenkins strikes me as a really charismatic and extroverted young man, one of those dudes who just has a positive energy about him, and when you take into account the value of life experience, well, there's that too. This is the sort of stuff that can make a player a really positive addition even if it's just for a year.
