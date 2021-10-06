Weekly Word: Depth vs. numbers; Purdue football and more

I don't know if this is going to be Matt Painter's deepest team at Purdue this season, but it should be one of them, and it could be the Boilermaker coach's most complete.

That said, there's still a good deal of needed improvement from last season to this one, and enough unproven players stepping into important roles now, to say any of those things with any certainty s of today, but on paper, this looks like a very promising — but also maybe problematic — roster for Painter and his staff.

Painter himself will tell you both publicly and privately that he believes every player on this team can help the Boilermakers win, that every one of them is good enough.

Is it realistic that every one of them can get a legitimate chance to do that? I don't know. It is wholly unrealistic to expect Purdue to play 11 guys to any meaningful extent. It just is. There are only 200 minutes to go around in a standard, regulation basketball game.

I'm not going to delve into fans' favorite preseason topic every year — who's not going to play — in this column, but will flesh out the topic of depth a little more here.