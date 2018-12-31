So Purdue's 2018 is over and for about 50 minutes of football this past weekend in Nashville, that end couldn't have come fast enough. But the Music City Massacre did nothing to disqualify the Boilermakers' achievements of the past few months, only validated that they overachieved to get where they did.

The days of overachieving to simply still be playing in December should be just about over.

Tonight, the calendar moves from 2018 to 2019. For Purdue, things seem to be shaping up to where 2020 is their year, but there's much to look forward to in the next 12 months, too, notably the prospect of a season in which eight or nine wins are far from out of reach. Hell, think of how close Purdue came to that sort of total this season. A half dozen or so snaps spread out over three or four games and things are very different.