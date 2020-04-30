News More News
Weekly Word: Football, the NCAA's evolution and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Football
Will there be football? (AP)

JUST A GUT FEELING

This is hard on all of us.

What I have found personally, though, is this: The days that the TV is off and the spigot of COVID-19 talk closed, those days tend to be better than others.

I will admit to partaking in that blissful ignorance probably more than not these days, and perhaps it's opened me up to some naivety, but I will say this, basing it on nothing: I think there will be football this fall, in some form.

