This is hard on all of us.

What I have found personally, though, is this: The days that the TV is off and the spigot of COVID-19 talk closed, those days tend to be better than others.

I will admit to partaking in that blissful ignorance probably more than not these days, and perhaps it's opened me up to some naivety, but I will say this, basing it on nothing: I think there will be football this fall, in some form.