Weekly Word: Go-to guys, the Big Ten race and more

With the Rondale Moore-and-David Bell Era at Purdue now over, the Boilermakers enter the 2022 season in a relatively unfamiliar position: Who's that receiver, that alpha receiver, who opponents have to build their defensive game plans around?

With Milton Wright's status for next season unknown at the moment, the most obvious candidate for that label is a question mark, and that leaves Purdue in a position it's not been in since 2017 — before Anthony Mahoungou turned into Megatron, that is — at one of its signature positions.

Aidan O'Connell's return immediately put Purdue right back in the ball game to match this past season's success, if you ask me, but the position he's most dependent on for his success is up in the air.