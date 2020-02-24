Purdue's won a hell of a lot of games the past decade-and-a-half or so — especially the past half dozen — and a year ago at this time, it won the Big Ten on its way to the Elite Eight when people least expected it.

With such success can come trappings, sight lost on all that goes into success.

I am no psychologist, but my strong suspicion is those trappings have played some measure of a role in Purdue's season of unevenness, a season in which the Boilermakers' path to the NCAA Tournament is now an uphill climb, and the hill has iced over.