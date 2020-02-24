Weekly Word: Growing pains, guard play and Purdue's dynamic duo
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
ON CULTURE AND CONTINUITY AND THE CHALLENGES OF WINNING
Purdue's won a hell of a lot of games the past decade-and-a-half or so — especially the past half dozen — and a year ago at this time, it won the Big Ten on its way to the Elite Eight when people least expected it.
With such success can come trappings, sight lost on all that goes into success.
I am no psychologist, but my strong suspicion is those trappings have played some measure of a role in Purdue's season of unevenness, a season in which the Boilermakers' path to the NCAA Tournament is now an uphill climb, and the hill has iced over.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news