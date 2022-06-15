We're a couple weeks away from finding out where Jaden Ivey's headed and the consensus opinion still seems to be that No. 4 pick and the Sacramento Kings.

We'll see. The Kings — the most rudderless franchise in pro sports, arguably — have seemingly invested heavily in Davion Mitchell alongside D'Aaaron Fox, as reflected by their foolish trade of Tyrese Haliburton. And Mitchell and Ivey share the same agency, so it would be a challenge to draft Ivey without undercutting some of the message that's been sent to Mitchell.

Ivey and Fox would be something of a redundancy, too, in my opinion, and those considerations coupled with the reality that the Sacramento Kings aren't competing so much as they're just kind of walking the earth like Kaine in "Kung Fu" convinces me — at least — that the most likely destination is not the optimal one. That's the nature of the draft, but I do think that if Ivey lasts through 4, he benefits.

Why?

Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton.