Weekly Word: Making Twin Towers work, normalcy and more

As Purdue's program has turned into a clown car for high-level and gigantic big men — they just keep comin' and comin' — it's become sort of an annual curiosity for the Boilermakers to find ways to play a couple of them together, whether it was A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas, Matt Haarms or Trevion Williams or any combination of any of them.

It's never really stuck, generally too impractical for a variety of reasons. This is modern basketball, after all, and not a demolition derby. Being big has often bogged Purdue offensively while also presenting challenges at the defensive end.

But, now is the time. Now's the time for Purdue to again invest in seeing if this can work, or flat-out making it work.

In Trevion Williams and Zach Edey may have their best pairing yet, at least as far as true 5 men go. They're two of the better centers in college basketball, to be honest, and would represent two of probably the five best at their position in the Big Ten, some decisions still pending.