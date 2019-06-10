Weekly Word: Mason Gillis, Purdue football recruiting and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
Quick Reminder: This was late January of 2018, and Mason Gillis led his 3A New Castle team into Carmel, the 4A powerhouse and arguably the state's high school athletics flagship.
It should be mentioned this was no mismatch because one school was smaller than the other. New Castle had a great team, Gillis being the centerpiece of that greatness, undefeated to that juncture of the season.
The first quarter was a personal mixtape for the Trojans' Swiss Army Knife of a forward, the one with the body of a college power forward, a game that blended together a lot of everything and a maturity about him as a player that amplified it all.
During those first eight minutes, Gillis did it all, scoring inside, facilitating, rebounding, attacking off the dribble, or dragging Carmel's big men away from the basket and sticking them in the eyeballs with threes.
