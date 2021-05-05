GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Next spring's NFL draft, the transfer wire and more

In the best-case scenario, George Karlaftis and David Bell will spend only a few more months at Purdue.

This week, a 2021 mock draft from Fox Sports projected both Boilermaker juniors as first-round picks a year from now, and while there's a long way to go until that time, that sounds reasonable to me.

It's a tough thing for programs and coaches and fans to lose players early to the pro ranks, but it's also a very positive thing in the big picture because success stories are what it's all about. Every circumstance is different and some decisions made are better than others, but when a player has put himself in a position to make the leap with some security in place, that's a good deal.