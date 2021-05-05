 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Next spring's NFL draft, the transfer wire and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 15:09:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Next spring's NFL draft, the transfer wire and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis has been projected already as a first-round pick next spring. (AP)

ON NEXT YEAR'S DRAFT

In the best-case scenario, George Karlaftis and David Bell will spend only a few more months at Purdue.

This week, a 2021 mock draft from Fox Sports projected both Boilermaker juniors as first-round picks a year from now, and while there's a long way to go until that time, that sounds reasonable to me.

It's a tough thing for programs and coaches and fans to lose players early to the pro ranks, but it's also a very positive thing in the big picture because success stories are what it's all about. Every circumstance is different and some decisions made are better than others, but when a player has put himself in a position to make the leap with some security in place, that's a good deal.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvd2Vla2x5LXdvcmQtbmV4dC1zcHJpbmctcy1uZmwtZHJhZnQtdGhl LXRyYW5zZmVyLXdpcmUtYW5kLW1vcmUiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2Vla2x5LXdvcmQtbmV4dC1zcHJpbmctcy1uZmwtZHJh ZnQtdGhlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXdpcmUtYW5kLW1vcmUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNyZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=