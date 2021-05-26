Weekly Word: Normalcy, recruiting changes and more

Monday, I spent the day happily the deliberating what I'll be doing between July 8 and July 11. Is it best to fly into Birmingham, drive to Atlanta for a night, then back, or to fly into Atlanta, drive to Birmingham for 36 hours, then back? If Nike's event in August starts the following Wednesday, should I just stay in Atlanta for a week?

I missed these kinds of problems, the ones to which there's no right answer and chances are, I'm going to screw something up anyway. I've missed the fits of road rage and debilitating fatigue that come with trying to see as many games in as many different cities as possible during narrow windows of time.

A year ago, at this time, this summer basketball recruiting activity was absent.

Now, with the pandemic hopefully coughing up its final viral fumes, it's back, both for degenerate recruiting media like me and more importantly for the college coaches who've spent the past year-plus recruiting off flighty livestreams and word of mouth.