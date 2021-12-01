Weekly Word: Offensive firepower, Silly Season and more

There's a good chance Purdue will be the No. 1 team in the country come Monday, provided the Boilermakers can beat Iowa on Friday night.

Is Purdue the best team in college basketball? Who knows? About anyone. It's still the warped-reality portion of the season.

So I don't want to say definitively that Purdue's the best team in the country, because I don't know.

I will say, though, that Purdue is the best offensive team in the country.

Last night proved it.