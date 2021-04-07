GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Organizational strength, expectations and more

Purdue's going to have a good team next season. There's almost no way around that, with all the Boilermakers have coming back in the way of both ability and experience, on top of the apparent intangibles this team seems to possess.

But before that team can prove itself, its program will face a test, a test of its organizational strength.

A reflection of that strength came with both Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz using their positions at Purdue as springboards to head coaching positions. While there are short-term pains, often, with such turnover, such things are good news for any program, similar to players leaving early for NBA careers.

This is the price of success, and a hell of a lot better than the alternative.