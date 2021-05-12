GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Peace and tranquility, defense and more

Weekly Word: Peace and tranquility, defense and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
PEACE AND QUIET
Purdue has a damn good team coming back, a top-10 caliber sort of squad that'll transition from being prohibitively young to markedly experienced and particularly deep.
When you're in such a situation, you want your off-season to be one thing above all else: Boring.
That's precisely what Purdue's has been.
Anything can happen, but there wouldn't seem to be a whole lot of suspense to All-American Trevion Williams' flirtation with the NBA. Transfer Culture took a bite out of Purdue's roster, but it was more of a nibble from an impact perspective, the Boilermakers losing two fine people in Aaron Wheeler and Emmanuel Dowuona but not all that much from a basketball-impact perspective.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news