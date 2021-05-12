GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Peace and tranquility, defense and more

Purdue has a damn good team coming back, a top-10 caliber sort of squad that'll transition from being prohibitively young to markedly experienced and particularly deep.

When you're in such a situation, you want your off-season to be one thing above all else: Boring.

That's precisely what Purdue's has been.

Anything can happen, but there wouldn't seem to be a whole lot of suspense to All-American Trevion Williams' flirtation with the NBA. Transfer Culture took a bite out of Purdue's roster, but it was more of a nibble from an impact perspective, the Boilermakers losing two fine people in Aaron Wheeler and Emmanuel Dowuona but not all that much from a basketball-impact perspective.