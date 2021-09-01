Weekly Word: Pivotal season ahead, predictions and more

This, for all intents and purposes, is the rubber match.

Purdue's enjoyed two mostly very positive seasons under Jeff Brohm and endured two very difficult, circumstance-riddled ones.

Now, in Year 5, with two potential first-round NFL picks on the roster, considerable experience at quarterback and a roster now virtually exclusively made up of Brohm recruits, this feels like a pivot-point sort of moment. Throw in the fact that fans will be more engaged again, revenue streams up and running and there will be a contractual matter to tend to after this season, and there's really no overstating the importance of this thing swinging back in a positive direction starting Saturday night.