Weekly Word: Purdue and IU's role reversal, basketball's mix and more
TRADING PLACES
This weekend, Purdue has a golden opportunity, again.
Two of them, actually.
For one, the Boilermakers can finish off a resurgent regular season with Win No. 8, marking down their renewed upward trajectory in ink.
For another, they can repurpose rival Indiana's own mantra to describe the Hoosiers' Big Ten season: Lost Every One.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news