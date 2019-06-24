News More News
Weekly Word: Purdue basketball and the NBA draft and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.

Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)

Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.

WHO IS PURDUE'S NEXT NBA DRAFT PICK?

With Carsen Edwards off to the NBA, and with Purdue now riding a string of draftees from the past few seasons, now the question becomes: Who's next?

If you read this space during the season, you know my opinion about Matt Haarms being a guy with a potential NBA future, and if not, then likely a chance to play overseas 'til he's 50.

He'd be my pick.

