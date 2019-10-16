Weekly Word: Purdue football at the turn, basketball and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
PURDUE AT THE MIDWAY POINT
As the season's now halfway complete, the story of that season has already been written in pencil, and for as sick as you may be of hearing about it, Purdue is a thousand times sicker of living it: Injuries.
How much different things would be if Purdue was playing with a full deck, or even a mostly full deck, I don't know. The Boilermakers did lose at Nevada with as close to full a roster as they will ever have this season, thanks to five turnovers and assorted squandered opportunities.
But what I do know is that years from now, one of the many Purdue teams that will follow this one will have a bunch of injuries, and someone will look back in time for historical precedent and recoil at the reminder that the Boilermakers' best player was injured coming out of a break, and because of it, the quarterback suffered his own break, in his shoulder, one leading to the other, the zenith of a season of almost tragic comedy.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news