As the season's now halfway complete, the story of that season has already been written in pencil, and for as sick as you may be of hearing about it, Purdue is a thousand times sicker of living it: Injuries.

How much different things would be if Purdue was playing with a full deck, or even a mostly full deck, I don't know. The Boilermakers did lose at Nevada with as close to full a roster as they will ever have this season, thanks to five turnovers and assorted squandered opportunities.

But what I do know is that years from now, one of the many Purdue teams that will follow this one will have a bunch of injuries, and someone will look back in time for historical precedent and recoil at the reminder that the Boilermakers' best player was injured coming out of a break, and because of it, the quarterback suffered his own break, in his shoulder, one leading to the other, the zenith of a season of almost tragic comedy.