 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Purdue recruiting, Mason Gillis and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 15:57:14 -0500') }}

Weekly Word: Purdue recruiting, Mason Gillis and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis has loomed large in Purdue's recruitment of four-star recruit Joe Strickland (Chad Krockover)

LOOKING OUT FOR THE FUTURE

George Karlaftis may or may not even be at Purdue in 2022.

A potential All-American this season, the Boilermaker defensive end is considered a first-round possibility for next year's NFL draft. If his stock stands anywhere near that level in a few months, he should — and probably will — skip his senior year and go pro.

That said, Karlaftis seems to be doing his part to try to help a bunch of Boilermaker teams he won't be part of.

I don't really have anything interesting to say about this, but just feel like it bears mentioning, the efforts Karlaftis has gone to in order to help Purdue recruit Indy blue-chipper Joe Strickland.

