Weekly Word: Purdue recruiting, Mason Gillis and more

George Karlaftis may or may not even be at Purdue in 2022.

A potential All-American this season, the Boilermaker defensive end is considered a first-round possibility for next year's NFL draft. If his stock stands anywhere near that level in a few months, he should — and probably will — skip his senior year and go pro.

That said, Karlaftis seems to be doing his part to try to help a bunch of Boilermaker teams he won't be part of.

I don't really have anything interesting to say about this, but just feel like it bears mentioning, the efforts Karlaftis has gone to in order to help Purdue recruit Indy blue-chipper Joe Strickland.