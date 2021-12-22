Weekly Word: Purdue's Christmas list, NIL and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
PURDUE'S WISH LIST
In what has to be the worst, most-shameless ploy to occupy space in a phoned-in pre-holiday column I've ever pulled, here's what Purdue should have on its wish list this wonderful holiday season.
• Good health for basketball. Matt Painter's had several Final Four-capable teams at Purdue and three of them were undercut by injury.
This team is Purdue's next best chance.
• A good showing at the Music City Bowl. For Purdue, this really is an extension of next season, because life without George Karlaftis and David Bell is already here. A win would be great, but I think there'd be real positives too in just playing well against an SEC opponent under these circumstances.
• A meaningful commitment to, and from, Jeff Brohm. Purdue's obviously been strongly committed to its football coach since Day 1 and remained so through two difficult seasons. This season's success has punctuated the reality that he's up to the job here and a long-lasting relationship could be a really positive thing for both sides.
• NFL and NBA success for those moving on after these seasons.
