Weekly Word: Purdue's Christmas list, NIL and more

In what has to be the worst, most-shameless ploy to occupy space in a phoned-in pre-holiday column I've ever pulled, here's what Purdue should have on its wish list this wonderful holiday season.

• Good health for basketball. Matt Painter's had several Final Four-capable teams at Purdue and three of them were undercut by injury.

This team is Purdue's next best chance.

• A good showing at the Music City Bowl. For Purdue, this really is an extension of next season, because life without George Karlaftis and David Bell is already here. A win would be great, but I think there'd be real positives too in just playing well against an SEC opponent under these circumstances.

• A meaningful commitment to, and from, Jeff Brohm. Purdue's obviously been strongly committed to its football coach since Day 1 and remained so through two difficult seasons. This season's success has punctuated the reality that he's up to the job here and a long-lasting relationship could be a really positive thing for both sides.

• NFL and NBA success for those moving on after these seasons.