 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive potential, pace and much more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 15:49:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive potential, pace and much more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's Isaiah Thompson
Eric Hunter (right) guards Isaiah Thompson in practice Tuesday. (GoldandBlack.com)

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

Last year, Purdue overachieved on defense. It was so young and so new and so under-prepared thanks to the Summer of COVID, not to mention limited from a personnel perspective, that the rock-solid defense it played most of the season was a win.

Now, it should be disappointed if it does not take a significant step forward.

Why? Because all those greenhorns from last season, they're grown up, or at least meaningfully experienced, and three of them — Jaden Ivey, Brandon Newman and Zach Edey — can be excellent defensive players.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}