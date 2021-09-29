Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive potential, pace and much more

Last year, Purdue overachieved on defense. It was so young and so new and so under-prepared thanks to the Summer of COVID, not to mention limited from a personnel perspective, that the rock-solid defense it played most of the season was a win.

Now, it should be disappointed if it does not take a significant step forward.

Why? Because all those greenhorns from last season, they're grown up, or at least meaningfully experienced, and three of them — Jaden Ivey, Brandon Newman and Zach Edey — can be excellent defensive players.