Through a game-and-a-half on the field for Purdue, Charlie Jones has looked like a bona fide star, offering the Boilermakers the ultimate atom bomb next time their coaches recruit against Iowa for a wide receiver and reminding us once again just how much rapport with one's quarterback can matter.

Last year, when Matt Stafford was traded to the Rams, we found out well into the season that months earlier, he and Cooper Kupp had become breakfast buddies, building a relationship in the off-season that fostered the connection that propelled Kupp to one of the great receiving seasons ever and the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Jones grew up around Aidan O'Connell and later trained alongside him. That's something more than just breakfast.