The season opener against Penn State set the tone for something I'd suspect will be a season-long hot-button issue for Purdue: Balance.

As I mentioned after the game, Jeff Brohm spoke in no uncertain terms about his confidence in his running game without saying a word last Thursday, when he threw, threw, threw when irrefutable football logic screamed "run, run, run."

Brohm has caught some static nationally for "game management" issues, and that's fair, though perhaps not properly articulated.

Purdue was only up three points. It needed first downs more than it needed clock drained.

Brohm said his team needed to make more contested plays at that stage of the game, with Penn State attacking with pressure and defensive backs trying to really press Boilermaker receivers. Funny what really talented defenses can do with three quarters of perspective and a sense of urgency on their side.

What I think Brohm might do different if he could take it all back ...