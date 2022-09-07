Weekly Word: Purdue's offensive mix, the running game and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
BALANCING ACT
The season opener against Penn State set the tone for something I'd suspect will be a season-long hot-button issue for Purdue: Balance.
As I mentioned after the game, Jeff Brohm spoke in no uncertain terms about his confidence in his running game without saying a word last Thursday, when he threw, threw, threw when irrefutable football logic screamed "run, run, run."
Brohm has caught some static nationally for "game management" issues, and that's fair, though perhaps not properly articulated.
Purdue was only up three points. It needed first downs more than it needed clock drained.
Brohm said his team needed to make more contested plays at that stage of the game, with Penn State attacking with pressure and defensive backs trying to really press Boilermaker receivers. Funny what really talented defenses can do with three quarters of perspective and a sense of urgency on their side.
What I think Brohm might do different if he could take it all back ...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news