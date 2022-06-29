Weekly Word: Purdue's perception, Jack Benter and more

The past week, television powers-that-be treated Purdue like the coins, coupons and Chinese food sauce packets that you throw in that one random drawer in your kitchen, lumping the Boilermakers into afterthought status as Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Gavitt Games pairings were crafted.

It's not just that Purdue drew what I'll respectfully call non-marquee matchups at Florida State and against Marquette, respectively, but it's the fact the Boilermakers got the same matchups.

A year after being No. 1 in the country for a short time and being one of the best teams in college basketball, Purdue draws the Seminoles for the third time in the past five Challenges — and the fourth time in five years regardless of event — and Marquette for its third straight Gavitt Games.