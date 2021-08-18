Weekly Word: Purdue's quarterback situation, George Karlaftis and more

I've tried to be careful not to write too reductively about Aidan O'Connell and sort of define him with his athleticism, or relative lack thereof. The kid's a gamer, a pure thrower and something about him seems to really resonate with this coaching staff. Hence, he got the job to open last season. Purdue can win with Aidan O'Connell.

But Purdue can win with Jack Plummer, too, as it did at Minnesota last year. Oh wait ... never mind.

Anyway, it's definitely August, because Purdue's quarterback job is purportedly open, and while O'Connell has proven himself, here's my opinion: If the competition winds up anywhere in the ballpark of toss-up status, err on the side of Plummer.