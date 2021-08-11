Weekly Word: Purdue training camp, basketball and more

A big question for Purdue this season: Does it have something more than just good enough at quarterback?

Obviously, when Purdue hired Jeff Brohm, it spoke to the quarterback history of this school and announced that this would be a quarterback program again.

Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer have done good things at Purdue thus far, same as Elijah Sindelar and David Blough did before them.

Both are good enough and both now have at least meaningful experience. Both can play at this level and help Purdue win, I think.

To this point, however, neither have proven themselves as players who can carry a team, but to be really good this season, one or the other may need to make that jump toward being that player that takes those around them to another level. That's sometimes the difficult standard that comes with the position.