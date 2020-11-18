GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Rondale Moore, Purdue football and scholarship chaos

Weekly Word: Rondale Moore, Purdue football and scholarship chaos
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
ON RONDALE MOORE
Let's be honest: This is getting a little awkward.
We believe that Rondale Moore has, for some time, dealt with a bit of a nagging injury picked up during camp, and it's my strong suspicion that Purdue's approach to it has been to keep that quiet best it can as to not create a stigma around the player among NFL folks. My other strong suspicion is that it took that approach figuring this would be a one-week sort of deal, two tops, and that the whole thing would just go away pretty quick once Moore took the field.
Here it is a month later, and No. 4 has been seen in uniform as often as our chins are seen out in public these days. It's getting weird.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news