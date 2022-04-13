Weekly Word: Ross-Ade Stadium, NIL chaos and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
FEAT OF STRENGTH
Hard to believe that just a year or so after financial calamity, Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium project is back on.
Like, now.
The pandemic turned Purdue's plans into more theory than reality, and really made the stadium the last thing it should have been worrying about.
Nevertheless, here Purdue is, having come out of COVID-19 as lightly scathed financially as probably could have been hoped relative to its peers and the reality of the situation, set to upgrade its facility once again. Obviously, this is the product of donors' generosity, and the pandemic did hit all tax brackets differently.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news