Weekly Word: Ross-Ade Stadium, NIL chaos and more

Hard to believe that just a year or so after financial calamity, Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium project is back on.

Like, now.

The pandemic turned Purdue's plans into more theory than reality, and really made the stadium the last thing it should have been worrying about.

Nevertheless, here Purdue is, having come out of COVID-19 as lightly scathed financially as probably could have been hoped relative to its peers and the reality of the situation, set to upgrade its facility once again. Obviously, this is the product of donors' generosity, and the pandemic did hit all tax brackets differently.