As Purdue strives to build on the momentum it generated last season defensively with its new-found commitment to aggressiveness, it starts here: Against the run.

You can say that about virtually any defense, so that's not exactly a blazing take, but at Purdue it's even more important.

You've got to be good against what your opponents are good at.

What are Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern good at?

That's the Big Ten West.