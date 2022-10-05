The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's win at Minnesota might have been especially significant in the sense that perhaps it represented the Boilermakers finding some enduring answers to invigorating their running game and achieving critical offensive balance moving forward.

Devin Mockobee's death-knell fourth-quarter touchdown run was an extraordinary Individual effort, for sure, and the signature highlight of Purdue's season to this point, but that play was made by tight end Payne Durham, who dropped back into an H-back sort of set, then served as a fullback-type lead blocker, taking out two second-level Gopher defenders to open the field for Mockobee and set up his haymaker of a cut-back.