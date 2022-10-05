News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-05 20:04:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Running back answers, basketball lineups and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Aidan O'Connell hands out to Dylan Downing at Minnesota.
Aidan O'Connell hands out to Dylan Downing at Minnesota. (USA Today Sports)

RUNNING GAME ANSWERS

Purdue's win at Minnesota might have been especially significant in the sense that perhaps it represented the Boilermakers finding some enduring answers to invigorating their running game and achieving critical offensive balance moving forward.

Devin Mockobee's death-knell fourth-quarter touchdown run was an extraordinary Individual effort, for sure, and the signature highlight of Purdue's season to this point, but that play was made by tight end Payne Durham, who dropped back into an H-back sort of set, then served as a fullback-type lead blocker, taking out two second-level Gopher defenders to open the field for Mockobee and set up his haymaker of a cut-back.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}