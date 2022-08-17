Weekly Word: Ryan Kerrigan, Brandon Newman and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
This week, Ryan Kerrigan retired from the NFL following an outstanding professional career for one of Purdue's favorite sons.
You know, it's funny when you cover this stuff for a long time you come to realize that sometimes "deserve's" got nothing to do with it when it comes to big-time success. Sometimes the best people fizzle and the sketch — of which Purdue's had very little, quite honestly — thrives.
But if there was ever an individual that deserved success, this was it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news