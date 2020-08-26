GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Second-semester football, transfer peril and more

The Big Ten is stuck, season-less unless it can pull off this second-semester deal it's been working on since the moment it postponed the fall season.

To that end, there's no easy answer, no right way or wrong way to make the best of a bad situation, an unprecedented predicament. Again, there's not necessarily a right option here for these circumstances, and with that in mind, any move the Big Ten — and other leagues trying to kick off after the holidays — makes will come with as many cons as pros, and all of this of course remains dependent on football being dubbed viable when the time comes. It remains to be seen how the seasons will play out for those leagues pressing on this fall, but none are guaranteed anything, and none have suggested they've been.