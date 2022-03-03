Weekly Word: Simple luck, little things and more

I'm not sure anyone in the history of basketball, during live competition, has ever meant to bank in a three-pointer.

It's sort of the sport's ultimate falling-upstairs moment, when you miss a shot so badly you come out looking like roses. It's the reason that when I was a kid at the park, your shot didn't count unless you called "glass."

It is pure luck, no more no less, and I can contort the historical record in such a way that it can be shown that Purdue has now lost out on three (probable) Big Ten championships under Matt Painter because of banked-in threes. Its relationship with the banked-in three has been a torturous one*.