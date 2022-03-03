 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Simple luck, little things and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-03 14:14:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Weekly Word: Simple luck, little things and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter (AP)

ON PURE LUCK

I'm not sure anyone in the history of basketball, during live competition, has ever meant to bank in a three-pointer.

It's sort of the sport's ultimate falling-upstairs moment, when you miss a shot so badly you come out looking like roses. It's the reason that when I was a kid at the park, your shot didn't count unless you called "glass."

It is pure luck, no more no less, and I can contort the historical record in such a way that it can be shown that Purdue has now lost out on three (probable) Big Ten championships under Matt Painter because of banked-in threes. Its relationship with the banked-in three has been a torturous one*.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}