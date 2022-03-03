Weekly Word: Simple luck, little things and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
ON PURE LUCK
I'm not sure anyone in the history of basketball, during live competition, has ever meant to bank in a three-pointer.
It's sort of the sport's ultimate falling-upstairs moment, when you miss a shot so badly you come out looking like roses. It's the reason that when I was a kid at the park, your shot didn't count unless you called "glass."
It is pure luck, no more no less, and I can contort the historical record in such a way that it can be shown that Purdue has now lost out on three (probable) Big Ten championships under Matt Painter because of banked-in threes. Its relationship with the banked-in three has been a torturous one*.
