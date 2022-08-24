Purdue's very fortunate that the NCAA's hunger for cheap PR wins compelled it to play Santa Claus with these COVID seasons a few years back.

If you've read this space more than once, you know my stance: Tilting the entire competitive landscape of your sports because 19 percent of your men's basketball programs and 20 percent of your women's basketball programs missed an NCAA Tournament, and some of your football teams missed their season (many by either their own choosing or their own individual circumstances) was silly, and put undue financial burden on a lot of schools amidst unprecedented financial crisis. Not to mention that they passed this right on top of the transfer exemption, creating a whole generation of transfers and run-offs.

It was stupid and ill-advised, to be honest, and still is. Want to give baseball and softball and track the extra year since they lost whole seasons across the board? Fine.

But creating this blanket concession was a bridge way too far.