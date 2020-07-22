 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Summer challenges, recruiting urgency and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 14:55:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Summer challenges, recruiting urgency and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's weight room
Purdue's return to the weight room, film room, practice fields and practice courts come with many challenges. (GoldandBlack.com)

ANOTHER SUMMER DIFFICULTY, AMONG MANY

Last week we used this space to point out that if there's going to be a college football season, it's going to be up to the young people in the middle of it all to do what's right to keep themselves healthy now.

That's a matter of social habits as much as anything, a worry that'll be doused in gasoline come the return of the rest of the student body.

But there's another component to that, a challenge just as difficult.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}