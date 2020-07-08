GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: TBT, that video board and more

As we remain mired in this gaping pit of sports nothingness for a few more weeks — MLB and the NBA return soon, however bastardized they may be — the TBT has been a glimmer of hope, a shining light of all that's still possible here.

Really, this was the first team sport to compete — right? — in the U.S. since COVID-19 ground life largely to a halt months ago and it hasn't come without some bumps in the road, some teams getting DQ'd and players abruptly sidelined, but it's worked. Not without great efforts being made and even greater concessions being made, I'm sure, but it's worked, and that was important.

Millions and millions of people aren't watching TBT the way they might be college football in the fall or college basketball in the winter, but those who are seeing an event — an honest-to-god event — being undertaken against considerable odds and done in a compelling manner.